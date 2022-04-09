ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Son During Argument

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 56-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun at his adult son during an argument. Dariuf Jordan has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault. On Saturday...

