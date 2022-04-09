ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Nebraska trying to 'keep our head afloat in conference play' after another loss to Rutgers

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
Kearney Hub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege baseball teams play a whole lot of games, so it’s important not to make too much of one win or loss. Still, you sure don’t want to have a winless week, and that’s what Nebraska will try to avoid on Sunday. On Saturday, Rutgers beat...

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer. Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for now, there's one clear top option on the roster: Trey Palmer. He didn't have a flashy spring game, but he'll be a featured element — maybe the featured element — when it counts.
