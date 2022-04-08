J-Hawks Head to Ballard Monday for Triangular

STORY CITY — A small group of area track and field athletes competed at Roland-Story High School on Saturday. An added meet to the schedule allowed track athletes to take advantage of nice weather and Colfax-Mingo’s Kyra Lester and PCM’s Aidan Anderson led the area contingent. Lester...
Collins-Maxwell senior Alexis Houge is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Houge won three events and helped a relay team place second for the Collins-Maxwell girls track team at the Spartan Earlybird Invitational April 5 in Grundy Center. Houge won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events with respective...
Three Little Hawkeye Conference girls soccer programs are currently ranked in Class 2A. The schedule will get tougher for Newton. For now, the Cardinals are enjoying their best start since 2017 and have allowed just one goal in the first four matches of the spring. Audrey Rausch put in five...
(Boone) Denison-Schleswig finished third at the Boone Invitational Tennis Tournament on Saturday. The Monarchs scored 169 points and finished behind Ames and Boone. Colin Reis finished second in number #1 singles, with wins over Creston’s Connor Wiley, lost to Ames’ Tharun Raju, and defeated Boone’s Cody Overland and South Tama’s Kaden Timm.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Special Olympics were back in full force for the East Central Spring Games. Athletes of all abilities to hit the track - and field - at Prairie Point Middle School. This event was cancelled two years ago, while there was a limited capacity...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
