Urbandale, IA

J-Hawks Head to Ballard Monday for Triangular

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Boys Tennis Team heads to Huxley on...

Amest Tribune

Athlete of the Week

Collins-Maxwell senior Alexis Houge is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Houge won three events and helped a relay team place second for the Collins-Maxwell girls track team at the Spartan Earlybird Invitational April 5 in Grundy Center. Houge won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events with respective...
MAXWELL, IA
Huxley, IA
Grinnell, IA
Urbandale, IA
Iowa Sports
Urbandale, IA
Western Iowa Today

Denison-Schleswig Boy’s Third at Boone Tennis Tourney Invite

(Boone) Denison-Schleswig finished third at the Boone Invitational Tennis Tournament on Saturday. The Monarchs scored 169 points and finished behind Ames and Boone. Colin Reis finished second in number #1 singles, with wins over Creston’s Connor Wiley, lost to Ames’ Tharun Raju, and defeated Boone’s Cody Overland and South Tama’s Kaden Timm.
BOONE, IA
KCRG.com

Special Olympics athletes shine in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Special Olympics were back in full force for the East Central Spring Games. Athletes of all abilities to hit the track - and field - at Prairie Point Middle School. This event was cancelled two years ago, while there was a limited capacity...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KGLO News

Monday April 11th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
MASON CITY, IA

