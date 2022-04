KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Senior right fielder Carlee Liesch reached 200 career hits and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI’s as Nebraska-Kearney beat Emporia State, 7-5, in the second game of a double header Friday evening at Patriot Park.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO