Cleveland, OH

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

ESPN
 1 day ago

No outs when winning run scored. a-hit by pitch for Bradley in the 8th. b-struck out for Giménez in the 8th. 1-ran for...

www.espn.com

numberfire.com

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
KMBC.com

Mild Tuesday ahead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temps Tuesday will start out in the upper 30s. With sunshine, we should see our high top out in the low 60s. Wednesday will be warmer, with a high near 73 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms could move in later in the day on St. Patrick's Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stubbs will start behind home plate Sunday and bat eighth while J.T. Realmuto catches a breather. Stubbs has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points this afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
WDTN

Reds lose 2-1 in Atlanta

Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo on Zack Greinke

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about the impact of veteran free-agent addition Zack Greinke on the pitching staff. Picollo spoke at Kauffman Stadium prior to the season opener on April 7, 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

