Cleveland, OH

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

 1 day ago

HBP--Garrett (Clement). Umpires--Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Erich...

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mild Tuesday ahead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temps Tuesday will start out in the upper 30s. With sunshine, we should see our high top out in the low 60s. Wednesday will be warmer, with a high near 73 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms could move in later in the day on St. Patrick's Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Arrowhead Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas to drop Apaches mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive. The district’s school board appointed a committee last fall to review all school mascots. District spokesman...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Mark Ripperger
Cory Blaser
Phil Cuzzi
Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The fathers of Kansas City-style barbeque

Arthur Bryants Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by poster August 2006; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic via Wikimedia. With Kansas City having more barbeque serving restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States, when do you think barbeque begin in Kansas City?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stubbs will start behind home plate Sunday and bat eighth while J.T. Realmuto catches a breather. Stubbs has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points this afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Bryan Lavastida catching for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Bryan Lavastida as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lavastida will take over catching duties Sunday while Austin Hedges takes the afternoon off. He'll bat last in the rotation as he makes his debut in the Majors. Lavastida bat .289 with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

