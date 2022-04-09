ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Miami-San Francisco Runs

Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Marlins third. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Jon Berti singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Wilmer Flores. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper singles to shallow center field. Jesus Aguilar strikes out...

numberfire.com

Jose Rojas batting fifth in Angels' Friday lineup against Houston

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Rojas will man right field after Brandon Marsh was moved to left and Jo Adell was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Jake Odorizzi, numberFire's models project Rojas to score 9.4 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Friday night

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will make his first start this season after Austin Nola was kept on San Diego's bench on Friday. In a matchup against right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project Alfaro to score 8.9 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez batting seventh for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stubbs will start behind home plate Sunday and bat eighth while J.T. Realmuto catches a breather. Stubbs has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points this afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brad Miller leading off Friday for Rangers opener

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is starting in left field and hitting leadoff on Friday versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Miller appears to have won the starting left field job, at least against right-handers. The Rangers' full season-opening lineup: Miller LF, Marcus Semien 2B, Corey Seager SS, Mitch Garver C, Nathaniel Lowe 1B, Adolis Garcia CF, Kole Calhoun RF, Andy Ibanez 3B, Willie Calhoun DH. Jon Gray is starting at pitcher for the Rangers.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Giants face the Marlins leading series 1-0

LINE: Giants -150, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins. San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 54-27 in home games a season ago. The Giants pitching staff put up a 3.24 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Stott starts, Realmuto bats 2nd in Phillies' opening day lineup

The Phillies' opening day lineup is out. Bryson Stott, who outperformed Alec Bohm in spring training, will make his major-league debut as the Phils' opening day third baseman. And it is J.T. Realmuto in the two-hole, a batting order spot of interest given the clear preference Joe Girardi showed in spring training to lead off Kyle Schwarber, bat Bryce Harper third and Nick Castellanos fourth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Yasmani Grandal sitting Sunday versus Detroit

The Chicago White Sox did not list Yasmani Grandal as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will catch a breather Sunday while Reese McGuire steps in behind home plate and bats eighth. Grandal is projected to make 481 more plate appearances, with 25...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brad Miller not in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Miller is being replaced in left field by Nick Solak versus Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu. In 9 plate appearances this season, Miller has a .250 batting average with a .958 OPS,...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting Sunday for Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Alejandro Kirk as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirk will ride pine Sunday while Danny Jansen takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Kirk is projected to finish the season with a .250 batting average over 132 more plate...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar batting seventh Sunday for San Diego

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Arizona's Pavin Smith sitting Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Pavin Smith in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take a seat Sunday while Jake McCarthy plays right field and bats eighth against the Padres. Smith is projected to make 389 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Tucker Barnhart as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will take over behind home plate as Eric Haase catches a breather. Barnhart will bat last in the Tigers' rotation today. Our models project Barnhart, who has a $2,100 salary on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin hitting second in Cincinnati's Friday lineup against Atlanta

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin is starting in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Naquin will handle designated hitting duties after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Charlie Morton, our models project Naquin to score 8.0 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH

