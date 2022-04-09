ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

TE or WR: King keeps making plays

By Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports Senior Editor
Scarlet Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN | Whether it’s tight end or wide receiver, Landen King just makes plays. The Auburn sophomore caught a 19-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left to bring Team Auburn within a point of Team Tigers in Saturday’s A-Day game. “Landen is a spectacular receiver,” said quarterback T.J....

auburn.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Auburn’s Finley facing challenge from transfer quarterbacks

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - T.J. Finley once again spent spring practice battling for a starting job he’d previously held thanks to an injury ahead of him. The Auburn quarterback and onetime LSU starter faces challenges after the Tigers brought in three potential contenders during the offseason, including two Power Five transfers: former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada and Oregon’s Robby Ashford. Freshman Holden Geriner, a four-star prospect, also joined the mix.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Texas A&M Spring Game: Quarterbacks Make Plays, Still Room For Improvement

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher preeches competition. He isn't satisfied with the level of play in practice or on game days when he knows the Aggies can do better. Maybe for once, he's content with the ensuing battle at quarterback as spring football concludes. It's not as if one player has taken the lead the race for the first-team quarterback.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Team Auburn#Team Tigers
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Vikings Host Electrifying SMU Wide Receiver Danny Gray For Pre-Draft Visit

The Vikings hosted former SMU wide receiver Danny Gray for a visit on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. They've been busy hosting a bunch of sleeper-type prospects on official pre-draft visits, but this stands out as one of the more notable ones. Gray was recently ranked as the the No. 64 overall player in this year's draft — and the No. 8 wide receiver — by longtime former executive Gil Brandt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former assistant coach Gary Brown. Brown, the Cowboys running backs coach from 2013-19, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. The former Cowboys assistant coach played in the NFL before getting...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 defensive tackle Tevita Pome’e commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks officially secured their second commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, following an announcement on Friday from Layton Christian Academy (Utah) defensive tackle Tevita Pome’e. Pome’e took an unofficial visit to Eugene back in January, and was impressed by the new staff and the scheme they run on the defensive side of the ball. “I felt really good when I went up there with my family and just seeing how everything works within the team and getting to experience their new staff was awesome,” Pome’e told 247Sports. “They told me about their defensive scheme and shared where they would...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy