ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texans across the state are remembering the life of Cowboys legend Rayfield Wright.The former offensive lineman was 76. Aledo Bearcats head coach Tim Buchanan says Wright gave young athletes advice on how to be a great athlete and a good person."The unique thing about him was how he would come talk to our kids. The first time he did it, I believe was around 2005 [or 2006], and he had that ability, even though he had been retired," Buchanan said. "I mean, they didn't remember the Dallas Cowboys from the 1970s and they had no idea,...

