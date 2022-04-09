ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

GALLERY: Football vs. Maroon and White

By Photos by Robert O'Brien
Battalion Texas AM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball returned to Aggieland for the annual spring...

www.thebatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Wrap up Spring Slate with 3-0 Win vs. ULM

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule. The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Maroon team beats White team 30-24 in annual Spring Scrimmage

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football’s “Maroon” team beat the “White” team 30-24 at Kyle Field Saturday afternoon to wrap up spring practices. Team White led 24-20 in the 3rd quarter, before defensive back Avery Hughes had a pick-six to give the Maroon team the lead for good. Hughes was named the game MVP after having two interceptions (the pick-six from Blake Bost, and one from Haynes King) plus a fumble recovery.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
KBTX.com

College Station softball holds off Brenham 7-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team beat Brenham 7-5 at Cougar Field on Friday night. The Lady Cougars scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to break the 5-5 tie ball game and pull away for the win. Bryce Clendenin led College Station going 3 for 4 at-bats with 3 RBI.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Celina vs. Henderson

The Celina Lady Bobcats have had a remarkable season so far. As the Lady Bobcats head into their Regional Semifinals showdown against Henderson, VYPE DFW takes a look at their season and breaks down what fans can expect on Friday:. Finishing at the top of their district, the Lady Bobcats...
CELINA, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Regional Semifinals: Trimble Tech vs. Palo Duro

Trimble Tech Bulldogs soccer has posted one of their best seasons so far and the team isn’t anywhere close to slowing down as they head into the Regional Semifinals against Amarillo Palo Duro. VYPE DFW takes a look at Trimble Tech’s season so far and what fans can expect from the Bulldogs on Friday:
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Aggies
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: NPD investigates Saturday morning shooting

Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm. There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department. According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing. OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.
NORMAN, OK
KLST/KSAN

No. 7 Rams take series finale against No. 14 West Texas AM

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Seventh ranked Angelo State took the series finale against 14th ranked West Texas A&M on Sunday, 12-6. The Buffs would jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, before the Rams would explode for six runs in the bottom half of the inning. ASU improves to 28-10 overall, and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy