GALLERY: Football vs. Maroon and White

Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm. There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department. According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing. OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO