ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Derwin James, Chargers 'cautiously optimistic' extension will be completed by start of season

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czkk9_0f4fdKf100
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to get a long-term deal done with Derwin James. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have made multiple large additions to their defense this offseason, but there is still important business to be taken care of with one of the unit’s homegrown players. Safety Derwin James is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but there is reason to believe he will have a new deal by the start of next season.

USA Today’s Tyler Dragon reports that both James and the team are “cautiously optimistic” a new contract will be negotiated in the near future. It was reported last month that each party was looking to get a long-term deal done, so a lack of friction on the matter (at least for now) doesn’t come as a surprise.

James, 25, has demonstrated the potential he was touted with coming out of college in 2018. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in a highly productive rookie season. While he was limited to just five games the following year, he still graded out well in terms of PFF rating. He bounced back from missing the entire 2020 campaign, starting all 15 contests he played in last season.

While dollar figures on a new contract may be hard to speculate on, given the Florida State product’s varied usages and positional versatility, there is cause for optimism that James could join Mike Williams as a key piece to the roster being retained for the long-term future. If that happens, defensive additions such as Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson could help vault the Chargers into true AFC contention.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson could be suspended for only four games

We recently heard that new Browns QB Deshaun Watson would not end up on the commissioner’s exempt list since he will not be criminally charged in connection with the sexual assault allegations for which he is still facing 22 civil suits. And, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes, the absence of criminal charges may also help Watson avoid a lengthy suspension.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings sign OL Chris Reed to two-year deal

The Colts showed interest in re-signing Reed, who made six starts for them last season, but he agreed to a two-year Vikings deal, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Reed played collegiately at Division II Minnesota State, where he was teammates with Adam Thielen, and becomes the second starter-caliber O-lineman to sign with the Vikings this week, following ex-Dolphin Jesse Davis.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Colts eyeing notable defensive addition?

The Colts have already made a number of significant moves this offseason, including the acquisition of Matt Ryan. While his arrival is expected to help the team’s offense, Indianapolis may not be done adding to their defense. In an interview with the team’s website, owner Jim Irsay hinted at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pro Bowl#American Football#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens reportedly offered Bobby Wagner a two-year, $18M deal before he signed with Rams

The Ravens tried to sign LB Bobby Wagner, the former Seahawks star who was released by Seattle last month. On March 28, we heard that Baltimore had submitted an offer that it believed was “very competitive” vis-à-vis the proposal that Wagner received from the Rams, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Ravens had offered a two-year, $18M contract.
NFL
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Giants have done 'a ton of work' on OT Charles Cross

The Giants, who hold the No. 5 and No. 7 overall selections in this month’s draft, are well-positioned to address two of their biggest needs — offensive tackle and edge-rusher — with a top collegiate prospect. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Big Blue has done “a ton of work” on Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, one of the top OTs in the class.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ohio State WR Chris Olave to meet with Cowboys, Commanders

One of two Ohio State wide receivers expected to become first-round picks later this month, Chris Olave will tour two NFC East teams’ facilities this week. The Cowboys are hosting Olave on a visit Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The former Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud pass catcher will also meet with the Commanders on Thursday, SI.com’s Albert Breer tweets.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy