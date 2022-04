No. 5 Oregon State leaned on its pitching and a timely defensive play to beat USC 3-2 Saturday in Los Angeles, clinching its fourth Pac-12 series in five tries this season. Beavers right hander Jacob Kmatz allowed two hits over six innings to improve his season record to 5-0. The win didn’t come without some drama. With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, OSU ended a USC threat with a game-ending double play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO