Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Oregon football recruiting: 5-star OL Josh Conerly picks Ducks over USC
Just a few months after winning the College Football Playoff while at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just landed a major recruiting grab. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Jr., the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class, committed to play for ...
WOWT
Huskers Spring Game brings big economic impact for Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers excitement in Lincoln extends beyond the stands. Fans from all over bring a much-needed economic boost to the region. It may not be the sea of red of the fall, but it’s still a large lake of red at Memorial Stadium Saturday for the annual Spring Game.
Big Spring’s Karabanoff signs with Wisconsin Lutheran
Big Spring senior offensive lineman and linebacker Karl Karabanoff signed a letter-of-intent to play football for Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthew Mors heading to South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Matthew Mors would flash onto the South Dakota basketball scene playing varsity as a middle schooler at Yankton High School. Years later he would leave the program as perhaps the most decorated player in school history after becoming the 4th all time leading scorer in South Dakota boys history. Mors would […]
News Channel Nebraska
Jack Hoffman's touchdown run lives on in Nebraska Huskers history
ATKINSON, Neb. -- A fan-favorite event for any Huskers fan is returning tomorrow, with the annual Red-White game taking place at Memorial Stadium. But it's not just about football. In 2013 Jack Hoffman, who was fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer, scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown, not only winning the game for...
WOWT
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
KSNB Local4
Offense not enough to power Hastings College softball in doubleheader with Dordt
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - he Hastings College softball team dropped two more Great Plains Athletic Conference games on Friday this time to Dordt falling 6-2 in game one before falling 11-8 in game two out at the Smith Softball Complex. Game one was a tough task going up against...
RELATED PEOPLE
SportsZone Saturday – April 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a closer look at Spring Football practice for SDSU, USD and Augustana.
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
KSNB Local4
Hastings baseball edges out Norfolk, 9-8
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0