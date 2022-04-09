Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO