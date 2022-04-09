Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
NDOT: construction underway on routes to Husker game
Avoid Exit 409 tomorrow while en route to Memorial Stadium for Saturday's spring game, and allow extra time for traffic delays.
News Channel Nebraska
Jack Hoffman's touchdown run lives on in Nebraska Huskers history
ATKINSON, Neb. -- A fan-favorite event for any Huskers fan is returning tomorrow, with the annual Red-White game taking place at Memorial Stadium. But it's not just about football. In 2013 Jack Hoffman, who was fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer, scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown, not only winning the game for...
Oregon football recruiting: 5-star OL Josh Conerly picks Ducks over USC
Just a few months after winning the College Football Playoff while at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just landed a major recruiting grab. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Jr., the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class, committed to play for ...
WOWT
Huskers Spring Game brings big economic impact for Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers excitement in Lincoln extends beyond the stands. Fans from all over bring a much-needed economic boost to the region. It may not be the sea of red of the fall, but it’s still a large lake of red at Memorial Stadium Saturday for the annual Spring Game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Three positions of need for Auburn football in the transfer portal
Depth will be key for the Tigers at these three positions.
Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday
Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGLO News
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
KSNB Local4
Hastings baseball edges out Norfolk, 9-8
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.
Big Spring’s Karabanoff signs with Wisconsin Lutheran
Big Spring senior offensive lineman and linebacker Karl Karabanoff signed a letter-of-intent to play football for Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0