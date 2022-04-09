ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

After ‘hardest decision’ of his life, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss excited for final season with Hawkeyes

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss spent most of the 2021 season convinced that his time as a Hawkeye was coming to an end. As a senior, the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year picked off four passes and was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News. Moss went through Senior Day ceremonies in November and earned his degree in sports management from the University of Iowa in December. A career in the NFL seemed to be the next destination for Moss. But, as Iowa’s Jan. 1 matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl crept nearer, Moss started losing sleep — a lot of it. One thought kept going through his mind: Should he use the extra year of eligibility provided to him because of the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season?
