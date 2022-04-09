Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss spent most of the 2021 season convinced that his time as a Hawkeye was coming to an end. As a senior, the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year picked off four passes and was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News. Moss went through Senior Day ceremonies in November and earned his degree in sports management from the University of Iowa in December. A career in the NFL seemed to be the next destination for Moss. But, as Iowa’s Jan. 1 matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl crept nearer, Moss started losing sleep — a lot of it. One thought kept going through his mind: Should he use the extra year of eligibility provided to him because of the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season?

