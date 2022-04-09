Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
WIFR
RVC softball splits doubleheader against DII Triton College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matchup of nationally ranked softball teams, DIII #1 Rock Valley split its doubleheader with DII #13 Triton Saturday afternoon at RVC. The Golden Eagles lost game one 7-6 but turned around and won the second game 12-4. RVC is now 20-6 (6-0). In baseball,...
Illinois softball completes sweep of Wisconsin
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball completed the series sweep of Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field Sunday, taking down the Badgers 7-1. In the circle, Lauren Wiles earned the win throwing 5.2 innings and striking out nine batters. Delaney Rummell was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kailee Powell had a double and an RBI. The Illini will […]
Daily Iowan
Iowa baseball falls to Illinois, drops weekend series
The Iowa baseball team dropped its Sunday finale against Illinois, 9-5, to lose the weekend series at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes split a Saturday doubleheader with the Illini. On a windy Sunday afternoon, the Hawkeyes got off to a hot start, tacking two solo home runs on Illinois pitcher...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Minnesota – game three
Minnesota softball defeated Iowa, 10-2, at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. After the loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record. The Gophers started off the game strong with a home run in the top of the second inning. That was the only home run of the game. In the fourth inning, Minnesota players, Ellee Jensen and Makenna Dowell scored, which kept Iowa in the lead.
