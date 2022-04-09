Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.; entry will not be permitted at gates 1, 6, 8, 16-16a, and 22. The University of Nebraska does have a clear-bag policy. Details on that and other game-day policies can be found on Huskers.com.

