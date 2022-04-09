Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
Steven M. Sipple: Pondering Frost's future can wait; focus Saturday should be enjoying show
You get the feeling that Mickey Joseph, who's quickly become a prominent and critical figure in the world of Nebraska football, doesn't get caught off-guard very often. But he got caught earlier this week when he was asked what the Red-White Spring Game will mean to him Saturday. After all,...
Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day
It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.; entry will not be permitted at gates 1, 6, 8, 16-16a, and 22. The University of Nebraska does have a clear-bag policy. Details on that and other game-day policies can be found on Huskers.com.
