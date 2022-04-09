ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9UWc_0f4fbVCC00

Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

KETV.com

'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day

It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.; entry will not be permitted at gates 1, 6, 8, 16-16a, and 22. The University of Nebraska does have a clear-bag policy. Details on that and other game-day policies can be found on Huskers.com.
LINCOLN, NE
