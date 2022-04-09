Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of athletes and volunteers came to Cape Girardeau on Saturday for the Special Olympics Missouri-Southeast area track and field competition. Roughly 250 athletes from 18 different agencies took part in various track and field events including softball throw, long jump, 100-meter dash and more.

