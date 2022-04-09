Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
KFVS12
Hundreds of athletes take part in Special Olympics track and field event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of athletes and volunteers came to Cape Girardeau on Saturday for the Special Olympics Missouri-Southeast area track and field competition. Roughly 250 athletes from 18 different agencies took part in various track and field events including softball throw, long jump, 100-meter dash and more.
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0