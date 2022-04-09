Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Live updates: It's time for the Red-White Spring Game! Follow along for observations, analysis and more
All of those new faces the Huskers added this offseason? Well, it's finally time to see them in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Journal Star crew will have eyes on the action — follow along with us! We'll get rolling around 1 p.m. BTN has the broadcast, which you can watch here. ...
Kansas State football wins in-state recruiting battle for Wichita tight end Will Anciaux
Kansas State picked up a big in-state recruiting victory on Sunday night when three-star tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to the Wildcats via social media. Anciaux, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Wichita's Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School, chose the Wildcats over offers from Big 12 rivals Kansas and Iowa State, among others, including...
KOCO
Crashing the Boards: Spring football games approaching for OU, Oklahoma State
Spring football is quickly approaching. Sports Director Bryan Keating and Elgin Rucker discuss what fans can expect in the Cowboys’ and Sooners’ upcoming spring games.
Oregon football recruiting: 5-star OL Josh Conerly picks Ducks over USC
Just a few months after winning the College Football Playoff while at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just landed a major recruiting grab. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Jr., the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class, committed to play for ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
‘This is why you want to be a Jayhawk’: KU national champions celebrated with parade
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, his wife, Cindy, and their granddaughter, Ella, sat in the back of a powder blue 1959 Corvette convertible, waving to thousands of fans who were lined along Massachusetts Street on Sunday afternoon during a festive victory parade honoring the 2022 national champions. It...
Wind Surge fans react to season opener
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s almost been one year to the day Riverfront Stadium opened its doors to baseball fans for the first time. With Friday’s season opener for the Wichita Wind Surge in the books, many fans say they’re amazed to see the progress made to the stadium and overall fan experience since last […]
WIBW
Kansas football team scrimmages in front of fans at Spring Preview
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A year ago this time in Lawrence, a new Jayhawks coaching staff was taking over after spring ball was wrapping up. Now, the sands of time have allowed Coach Lance Leipold to invest more into this young Kansas team. Today, that product was put on full...
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Topeka Tropics host the SW Kansas Storm Saturday in Landon Arena
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics hosted their third home game of the season on Saturday evening against the SW Kansas Storm of Dodge City, KS in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Final Score, Topeka Tropics 24, SW Kansas Storm 59. The Topeka Tropics are 0-4 in league play this season. The […]
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0