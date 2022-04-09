ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JAIDEN TRIPI ,Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM6Zc_0f4fbJqi00

Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KFVS12

Hundreds of athletes take part in Special Olympics track and field event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of athletes and volunteers came to Cape Girardeau on Saturday for the Special Olympics Missouri-Southeast area track and field competition. Roughly 250 athletes from 18 different agencies took part in various track and field events including softball throw, long jump, 100-meter dash and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy