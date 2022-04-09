Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
NDOT: construction underway on routes to Husker game
Avoid Exit 409 tomorrow while en route to Memorial Stadium for Saturday's spring game, and allow extra time for traffic delays.
Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri
Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
BSU Spring FOOTBALL03.JPG
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) passes the ball down the field during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline
Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
Photos: University of Arizona Spring Game
The Wildcats wrapped up their off-season practices with their Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice
More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more
As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
Three positions of need for Auburn football in the transfer portal
Depth will be key for the Tigers at these three positions.
Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness
Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
Oregon football recruiting: 5-star OL Josh Conerly picks Ducks over USC
Just a few months after winning the College Football Playoff while at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just landed a major recruiting grab. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Jr., the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class, committed to play for ...
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence
More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
Yankton’s Matthew Mors Leaving Wisconsin for South Dakota State
Yankton's Matthew Mors is one of the best high school basketball players to ever play in the state of South Dakota and now he is coming home. As a 3x South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Mors was heavily recruited by many programs in the region but he ultimately landed at the University of Wisconsin.
SportsZone Saturday – April 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a closer look at Spring Football practice for SDSU, USD and Augustana.
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
Hastings baseball edges out Norfolk, 9-8
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.
