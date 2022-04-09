Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
BSU Spring FOOTBALL01.JPG
Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm (52) scoops up a loose ball during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday.
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more
As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice
More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
RVC softball splits doubleheader against DII Triton College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matchup of nationally ranked softball teams, DIII #1 Rock Valley split its doubleheader with DII #13 Triton Saturday afternoon at RVC. The Golden Eagles lost game one 7-6 but turned around and won the second game 12-4. RVC is now 20-6 (6-0). In baseball,...
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline
Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
CC lacrosse demolishes St. Mary to win its sixth in a row
Columbia College lacrosse beat St. Mary, knocking the Spires off by a score of 18-1. It was Columbia's sixth win in a row. The Cougars (8-5, 6-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) wasted no time, as Derek Howard scored the Cougars' first goal just 55 second into the game for the early lead. Howard scored again less than a minute later and St. Mary (1-6, 1-6) would eventually find itself in...
Illinois softball completes sweep of Wisconsin
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball completed the series sweep of Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field Sunday, taking down the Badgers 7-1. In the circle, Lauren Wiles earned the win throwing 5.2 innings and striking out nine batters. Delaney Rummell was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kailee Powell had a double and an RBI. The Illini will […]
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Minnesota – game three
Minnesota softball defeated Iowa, 10-2, at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. After the loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record. The Gophers started off the game strong with a home run in the top of the second inning. That was the only home run of the game. In the fourth inning, Minnesota players, Ellee Jensen and Makenna Dowell scored, which kept Iowa in the lead.
