Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies
At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day
It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
Four lingering questions after spring ball: Still much to learn about offense and Thompson
The Red-White Spring Game provided a glimpse into Nebraska's new-look offense and into the program in general. But plenty of questions remain, including these four:. Can the Mark Whipple/Scott Frost offense get rolling quickly in 2022? Frost said Nebraska coaches kept the run-game scheme "dreadfully simple" Saturday. What's more, Casey Thompson, the likely starting quarterback, played only three series. Hey, there was no reason for the Huskers to show all their cards in a scrimmage. For his part, Thompson said the run game was "fine" this spring, and he likes the athleticism at the receiver positions. "I just want to see us be a little more consistent and move the chains," he said.
Steven M. Sipple: There was good, bad and ugly, but analyzing a spring game is shaky ground
Go ahead, let your imagination wander. If you're a Nebraska football fan, that's what this spring largely has been about. That's what it's almost always about this time of year. This spring, however, the sentiment is even more pronounced. The gigantic media corps that covers Nebraska football never saw a single practice — until Saturday, that is. ...
Garrett Nelson puts improved quickness on display in spring game as pass rushers enjoy solid day
Sure, the first half of Saturday's Red-White Spring Game featured no tackling, but thud. But that didn't stop the ultra-competitor in Garrett Nelson from liking this stat: The Husker offense was held to nine first downs on 12 first-half drives. Thud or not, the Husker defense put a lot of...
