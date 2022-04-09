ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXzwY_0f4fb5Zn00

Nebraska’s Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Matthew Mors heading to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Matthew Mors would flash onto the South Dakota basketball scene playing varsity as a middle schooler at Yankton High School. Years later he would leave the program as perhaps the most decorated player in school history after becoming the 4th all time leading scorer in South Dakota boys history. Mors would […]
MADISON, SD
Wyoming News

Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri

Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

BSU Spring FOOTBALL29.JPG

Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak (4) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Wyoming News

What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline

Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep

No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wyoming News

Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Brown
News Channel Nebraska

Jack Hoffman's touchdown run lives on in Nebraska Huskers history

ATKINSON, Neb. -- A fan-favorite event for any Huskers fan is returning tomorrow, with the annual Red-White game taking place at Memorial Stadium. But it's not just about football. In 2013 Jack Hoffman, who was fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer, scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown, not only winning the game for...
ATKINSON, NE
WOWT

Huskers Spring Game brings big economic impact for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers excitement in Lincoln extends beyond the stands. Fans from all over bring a much-needed economic boost to the region. It may not be the sea of red of the fall, but it’s still a large lake of red at Memorial Stadium Saturday for the annual Spring Game.
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness

Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red White Spring Game
Wyoming News

The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence

More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
SPORTS
WOWT

Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference

Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Hastings baseball edges out Norfolk, 9-8

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.
HASTINGS, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy