Nassau County, NY

Women’s Golf Drops Dual to Hofstra

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. – The La Salle women's golf team fell to Hofstra in the first of back-to-back duals for the Explorers, falling by a team score of 315-341 on Friday afternoon at the Eisenhower Golf Club. ABOUT THE COURSE. A par 72, the Eisenhower Red Course plays...

Related
Yale Daily News

GOLF: Women earn fifth at Georgetown, Men place sixth at Princeton

During Masters week, the Yale men’s and women’s golf teams headed south, but stopped in Maryland and New Jersey instead of Augusta National. The women’s golf team traveled to Rockville, Maryland and placed fifth at the Hoya Invitational, hosted by Georgetown, and played from Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, April 10. Amidst harsh weather, three Bulldogs — Ami Gianchandani ’23, Kaitlyn Lee ’23 and Coco Chai ’23 — placed in the top 15 as the team finished with a score of 929, or 65 over par. On the same dates, the men’s golf team earned sixth at the Princeton Invitational with a score of 860, or eight over par. Rookie Blake Brantley ’25 had the Bulldogs’ best showing by tying for fifth with a score of 212, or one under par.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
The Daily Times

Scorpions and Panthers combine for boys volleyball team

FARMINGTON — The sport of high school boys volleyball is finding a home locally, with its sights set on expanding to becoming the next sanctioned sport in the state of New Mexico. The FHS/PVHS United Boys Volleyball Club, comprised of players from both Farmington High School and Piedra Vista High School, faced competition this...
FARMINGTON, NM
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods tells SkySports he will play 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews; will try to play PGA Championship at Southern Hills

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After completing his comeback this week at the 86th Masters, Tiger Woods announced when we’ll be seeing him again at least once later this summer. According to host Cara Banks, the 15-time major champion told SkySports that he will tee it up later this summer at St. Andrews in the 150th playing of the Open Championship, July 14-17. Woods also said he’s unsure about the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 19–22, where he won in 2007, but said he will try.
AUGUSTA, GA

Community Policy