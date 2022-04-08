Women’s Golf Drops Dual to Hofstra

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. – The La Salle women's golf team fell to Hofstra in the first of back-to-back duals for the Explorers, falling by a team score of 315-341 on Friday afternoon at the Eisenhower Golf Club. ABOUT THE COURSE. A par 72, the Eisenhower Red Course plays...
During Masters week, the Yale men’s and women’s golf teams headed south, but stopped in Maryland and New Jersey instead of Augusta National. The women’s golf team traveled to Rockville, Maryland and placed fifth at the Hoya Invitational, hosted by Georgetown, and played from Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, April 10. Amidst harsh weather, three Bulldogs — Ami Gianchandani ’23, Kaitlyn Lee ’23 and Coco Chai ’23 — placed in the top 15 as the team finished with a score of 929, or 65 over par. On the same dates, the men’s golf team earned sixth at the Princeton Invitational with a score of 860, or eight over par. Rookie Blake Brantley ’25 had the Bulldogs’ best showing by tying for fifth with a score of 212, or one under par.
A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
The Tiger Woods comeback tour has added at least one more date, with the PGA pro saying after a major return at this weekend's Masters that he plans to compete in The Open at St. Andrews in July. "I won't be playing a full schedule ever again, just the big...
FARMINGTON — The sport of high school boys volleyball is finding a home locally, with its sights set on expanding to becoming the next sanctioned sport in the state of New Mexico.
The FHS/PVHS United Boys Volleyball Club, comprised of players from both Farmington High School and Piedra Vista High School, faced competition this...
TULSA, Okla. — The countdown to the 2022 PGA championship is well underway. In just five weeks, thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Tulsa to attend the highly anticipated event at Southern Hills Country Club. Excitement around the event is certainly building, especially after Tiger Woods made...
