Women’s Golf Drops Dual to Hofstra

During Masters week, the Yale men’s and women’s golf teams headed south, but stopped in Maryland and New Jersey instead of Augusta National. The women’s golf team traveled to Rockville, Maryland and placed fifth at the Hoya Invitational, hosted by Georgetown, and played from Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, April 10. Amidst harsh weather, three Bulldogs — Ami Gianchandani ’23, Kaitlyn Lee ’23 and Coco Chai ’23 — placed in the top 15 as the team finished with a score of 929, or 65 over par. On the same dates, the men’s golf team earned sixth at the Princeton Invitational with a score of 860, or eight over par. Rookie Blake Brantley ’25 had the Bulldogs’ best showing by tying for fifth with a score of 212, or one under par.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO