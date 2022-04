It wasn’t the best of conditions with the rain coming down, but it didn’t affect Tyler Ganus. The pinch-hit specialist came up in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to win the game and Ganus didn’t waste any time. He lined the first pitch he saw off of Ball State reliever Sam Klein down the left field line for a hit and Oregon walked off with the 7-6 win over the Cardinals. With the victory, not only did the Ducks take three-of-four from the visitors from the Mid-American Conference, but they improved to 21-11 overall. This game went back-and-forth and today...

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO