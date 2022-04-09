ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brewers shut out by Cubs 9-0

By @BrewersFanJP
brewcrewball.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a rough start to the season for the Brewers. In a cold, windy day in Chicago, the offense was also cold. They managed just four hits as the Cubs got to Brandon Woodruff, and the Cubs took a 9-0 win this afternoon. It was not a good...

www.brewcrewball.com

Comments / 0

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain starting for Brewers on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cain is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Cain for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Cubs game versus Brewers postponed due to rain and snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This afternoon's Cubs game against the Brewers has been postponed, due to a mix of rain and snow.What would have been the second game of the opening series of the season will now be made up on May 30, as the second game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field.The original 1:20 p.m. game on that day has been shifted to 12:05 p.m., and the second game of that doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.Separate tickets will be required for each game, and fans who already had tickets for Friday's game will be able to use them for the second game of the May 30 doubleheader.The Cubs started the season Thursday with a 5-4 win over the Brewers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Happ exits vs. Brewers after hit by pitch on knee

Ian Happ exited Saturday's Brewers-Cubs game at Wrigley Field after getting hit by a pitch on his knee. The pitch from Milwaukee reliever Trevor Gott hit Happ on his left kneecap in the seventh inning. Happ fell to the ground and stayed down, receiving medical attention from a Cubs trainer and manager David Ross.
MILWAUKEE, WI

