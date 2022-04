EUGENE — Oregon was in a bit of a giving mood and the middle of Arizona State’s order took advantage of every opportunity. Makenna Kliethermes allowed a season-high five runs on five hits and struck out two over an inning-plus of work in by far her worst outing of the season for the No. 14 Ducks in a 9-3 loss to the No. 13 Sun Devils, who quickly silenced the 1,946 at Jane Sanders Stadium.

