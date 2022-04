There’s something strange and wonderful happening. I’m looking at the players that the Giants are formally interviewing, and they are the same guys that are showing up in my (our) mock drafts. This was generally not the case with Gettleman, and he wound up drafting a whole lot of head scratchers. Is it possible that the Giants new GM may see the roster for what it is and may have a little common sense?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO