Time is the ultimate opponent of every fighter and for five rounds against Ryota Murata in Saitama, Japan, it appeared time had fully caught up to Gennadiy Golovkin. Mid-fight adjustments and his trademark power were enough for Golovkin to storm back and score a ninth-round TKO to unify the IBF and WBA middleweight titles, and perhaps more importantly, move one step closer to locking down a third fight with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO