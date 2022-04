The Chicago White Sox will host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday afternoon riding a two-game winning streak. The White Sox lost their season opener to the Tigers but snapped back and took the final two games of the series. What’s more impressive is that the White Sox won those two games by a combined score of 15-3. Chicago was expected to run away with the AL Central again this year and they are off to a good start.

