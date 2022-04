ANDOVER — The light at the end of the Roseville Tunnel just might be the reconstruction of the more-than-century-old passageway that has held up re-establishment of the Lackawanna Cut-off and commuter rail service to Sussex County. Rep. Josh Gottheimer visited the site of the long-proposed Andover station, just west of the tunnel on Monday to announce funds are now guaranteed for New Jersey Transit to move forward and take bids for the work to rebuild the tunnel. ...

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 DAYS AGO