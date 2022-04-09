ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Helton returns to Rox as special assistant to GM

MLB
 1 day ago

DENVER -- The Rockies’ most beloved player is back. Todd Helton, who spent his entire 17-year career as the club’s first baseman and is a prime Hall of Fame candidate, has rejoined the organization as special assistant to the general manager, GM Bill Schmidt announced prior to Saturday night's game vs....

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arizona Sports

D-backs can’t overcome Sean Manaea’s 7 no-hit innings in loss to Padres

PHOENIX — It was deja vu all over again for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. In a 3-0 loss to the Padres at Chase Field, the D-backs were once again no-hit by a San Diego starter for six innings for the second consecutive night. This time around, it came from the left arm of Sean Manaea, who finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven no-hit innings on 88 pitches (66 strikes).
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

The 20 best Opening Weekend moments (so far)

You wait all winter for baseball, and then you have to wait an extra week because of the lockout. But then the season arrived, and the games counted, and what we all got was maybe the best first week you could ever have -- a week that’s not even over yet.
MLB
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Davies' D-backs debut a good one to build on

PHOENIX -- For the first time this season, the D-backs had a hit before the seventh inning. But there still wasn’t quite enough offense Saturday night in support of right-hander Zach Davies in his Arizona debut. • The latest on top D-backs prospects. After Davies tossed five solid innings,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Hurdle
Person
Yorvit Torrealba
MLB

Gonsolin, Anderson make positive impressions

DENVER -- As loaded as the Dodgers’ roster is on paper, there’s still one area of the team that worries manager Dave Roberts and the front office the most. While Roberts and the Dodgers have Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw leading the way in the starting rotation, the backend of the rotation and the overall starting pitching depth is the team’s biggest question mark early in the 2022 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Jackson shakes nerves to show stuff in debut

PHILADELPHIA -- It was difficult for Zach Jackson to keep himself composed as he made that long jog out from the A’s bullpen at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Not only was he taking the mound for his Major League debut, he was doing so in front of a notoriously raucous crowd.
MLB
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Rockies#Usa Baseball#Mlb Pipeline#Hall Of Fame#Minor League#Major League
MLB

Woodruff's woes stretch into dropped debut

CHICAGO -- ﻿Brandon Woodruff﻿ threw 40 pitches in his first inning of 2022 and got three swings and misses. Seventeen pitches in, he’d thrown only five strikes and drawn two mound visits. Twenty-six pitches in, there was still nobody out. When Woodruff finally escaped the inning, the Brewers faced a three-run deficit.
MLB
MLB

Marlins No. 2 prospect Cabrera on MiLB IL (biceps)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Edward Cabrera, the Marlins' No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 34 overall prospect, has been placed on the seven-day Minor League injured list. "He's going to start throwing again on Monday, but we just shut him down for a couple days," general manager Kim Ng said. "Just to check him out, make sure he's all right. So he's going to start progressing again on Monday."
MIAMI, FL
MLB

3 takeaways from Dodgers' opening series loss

DENVER -- On paper, the Dodgers have all it takes to be the best team in the Majors. But as they repeatedly mentioned after acquiring Freddie Freeman this spring, the games aren’t played on paper. The Dodgers got a taste of that reality on the first weekend of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

OF defense puts on clinic in one-run defeat

ATLANTA -- The Reds have two one-run losses in their first three games, but have twice gotten decent pitching performances from their starters and stellar outfield defense throughout. If that trend continues, losses could become wins as the season progresses. Starter Vladimir Gutierrez labored in the opening inning, giving up...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Dunning works through miscues in first start of '22

TORONTO -- The margin for error against a team like the Blue Jays is minuscule. Manager Chris Woodward cites Toronto's emotion and youth as the reasons for their ability to thrive in any situation. So while Rangers starter Dane Dunning could have, and maybe should have, had a clean first...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Another first as Abrams gets in hit column

PHOENIX -- C.J. Abrams is on the board. Since he was selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft, we've heard plenty about Abrams' quick hands and his elite bat-to-ball skills. He put those tools on full display Saturday night, tallying his first career hit in the Padres’ 5-2 victory over Arizona at Chase Field.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

Arenado (4 hits, 3 RBIs) off to a sizzling start

ST. LOUIS -- When Nolan Arenado reflected on a 2021 season when his average dipped to .255, the Cardinals third baseman concluded that his bat was lagging on fastballs and his hands were out of place, and he knew he had to do something about it. Even after hitting 34...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Child of the ivy: Brosseau bops Crew into win column

CHICAGO -- Mike Brosseau grew up at Wrigley Field dreaming of belting a go-ahead home run and circling the bases. How many kids have that dream? And how many actually get to live it?. Brosseau did. The pride of Munster, Ind., just south of the Windy City, who went undrafted...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy