Helton returns to Rox as special assistant to GM

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO