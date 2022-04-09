Former UGA WR Jeremiah Holloman announces transfer destination

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is transferring from Florida International to Tennessee State. Holloman previously intended to transfer to Liberty for the 2021 college football season, but was unable to work out some differences with FIU.

Jeremiah Holloman hauled in eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in 2020 for FIU in their pandemic-shortened season. Holloman last played for Georgia in 2018, when he developed good chemistry with quarterback Jake Fromm.

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed from the team in June 2019 following a domestic violence police report.

Holloman was expected to be Georgia’s No. 1 wide receiver for the 2019 season, but he was dismissed from the team. Georgia never quite adapted to his absence that season.

Now, Holloman will have a new chance to prove himself with Tennessee State. Former NFL legend Eddie George is now the head coach at Tennessee State.

Tennessee State has notable 2022 games against Jackson State, Middle Tennessee, and Eastern Washington.