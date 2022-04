The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four shots on goal in the first 29 minutes of their win over the Nashville Predators but peppered backup goalie David Rittich with 26 shots over the remainder of the game. They pulled it together when a fifth straight defeat loomed like approaching storm clouds and, in the process, helped the Vegas Golden Knights just a wee bit. If they lost, it would have been ugly today. The Penguins also stayed far enough ahead of the Washington Capitals in the Metro Division.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO