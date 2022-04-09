ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Traveling Crosbys are Back, and With a Special Guest

Cover picture for the articleAfter not being able to travel to Pittsburgh because of COVID-related restrictions, the Traveling Crosbys made their highly anticipated return to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon to watch their good friend face off against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. "It's just good to get back to reality,"...

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
'ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS YOU CAN'

He's chipped in another 16 in 76 post-season skates. But that doesn't mean that every tally isn't still exciting - and exhilarating. As coaches and pundits will often remind us, scoring is the hardest thing to do in the NHL, and every time Toffoli lights the lamp he makes sure to enjoy each and every one.
Krenn: Three Things we learned from a fourth-straight loss

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing to look for the playoff form that has led them to two-straight Stanley Cups. While Friday was a step in the right direction, it marked the fourth-consecutive loss for Tampa Bay, something the team has not done since February of 2020.
Krenn: Three Things we learned from blanking Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in third place in the Atlantic Division after a resounding 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. After losing four consecutive games for the first time since February of 2020, a big win was a much-needed relief for Tampa Bay, whose magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason is down to two.
Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 6, Kings 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's win Sunday night against Los Angeles. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday night:. 1. Kirill keeps converting. Kirill Kaprizov is unconscious right now, as he...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

Washington still has faint hopes of catching the third-place Pens in the Metropolitan Division standings, which should add another veneer of watchability to Saturday's tilt. If the Caps are able to defeat the Pens in regulation today, they would pull to within four points of the Pens, and Washington also holds two games in hand on Pittsburgh.
Red Wings assign Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids

Hirose, 25, has logged 12 games with the Red Wings this season, tallying four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and averaging 10:26 time on ice. The left winger has also suited up in 52 games for the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 31 assists (1st) and 45 points (2nd). Hirose has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins, appearing in 54 NHL games since debuting in 2018-19 - totaling 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes - while adding 100 points (24-76-100) and 28 penalty minutes in 116 games with Grand Rapids over the last three seasons. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent after spending three years at Michigan State University and logged seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games during his first NHL stint in 2018-19.
Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

TAMPA - Owen Power took the ice for the first time as a member of the Sabres inside Amalie Arena on Sunday morning, though he will have more time get acclimated before joining the lineup. Power, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, is expected to make his NHL...
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Sunday. The move comes after Jake Allen suffered a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto, which forced him to leave the game in the first period. Sam Montembeault handled the goaltending...
3 Takeaways: Isles Trip Ends With 6-1 Loss to Blues

Grant Hutton scores first NHL goal, but Islanders fall in St. Louis. The New York Islanders five-game road trip ended on a sour note, as the Isles fell 6-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. Grant Hutton scored his first-NHL goal, but only after the...
Owen Power Leaves Michigan, Signs Entry-Level Contract With Sabres

Former first-overall pick Owen Power signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Owen Power to a three-year, entry-level contract. Buffalo has been a surprise club in the second half since moving Jack Eichel to Vegas, with young players Rasmus Dahlin,...
Power to make NHL debut for Sabres against Maple Leafs

TAMPA -- Owen Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 Draft, will make his NHL debut on Tuesday when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 19-year-old defenseman was born in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Ontario, and said he expects to have a large group of family and friends in attendance.
'Savour Every Moment': Mahovlich recalls 500th NHL goal

Third of eight-part series looks back at Hall of Fame forward finishing career with Canadiens. An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the third part of the series, Class of 1981 Hockey Hall of Famer Frank Mahovlich, who won the Stanley Cup six times with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, discusses his 500th NHL goal.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kallgren, Tavares & Vaive

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs evened their season’s series with the Montreal Canadiens two games to two with a 3-2 win over their long-time arch-rival. The Canadian-based Original Six teams have been going at it for many seasons. In fact, as Maple Leafs’ fans remember so well –...
Sabres sign Power to 3-year, entry-level deal

Defenseman was No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft. The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Owen Power to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Friday. Power, 19, was selected by the Sabres with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He returned to play his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, where he tallied 32 points (3+29) in 33 games.
EVANDER KANE'S EX SAYS HE CONNED EVERYONE BY GETTING OUT OF SJ CONTRACT AND JOINING EDMONTON

Since joining the Edmonton Oilers after a fall-out with the San Jose Sharks, Evander Kane has looked great. The 30-year-old forward, who's signed until the end of this season, has 16 goals and 29 points in 34 games, and there are already rumours that the Oilers are looking to lock him up past the 2021-22 year. Kane has also had much less controversy surrounding him during his time in Edmonton, but it appears his ex is attempting to change that.
Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 8

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 8:. The New York Rangers (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if:. -- The Carolina Hurricanes defeat the New York Islanders in regulation (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a playoff...
