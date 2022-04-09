ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Stranded runners cost Auburn in fourth consecutive loss

By Matthew Wallace
Auburn Plainsman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third weekend in a row, Auburn suffered a series defeat to a top-10 opponent. After losing 7-4 a night before, the No. 17 Tigers fell to the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks, 4-3. Auburn collected eight hits opposed to the Razorbacks’ six, but 10 stranded runners, including seven...

