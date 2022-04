Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be playing their best basketball of the season, and it couldn't come at a better time. Durant recorded a career-high 16 assists in the Nets' 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the final day of the regular season on Sunday. The win has the Nets entering the play-in tournament on their fifth winning streak of the season of at least four games, but it's their first one since mid-March and only their second streak of more than two games in a row since mid-December.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO