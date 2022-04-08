ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

DHL Plane Skids Off Runway, Splits in Two

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boeing Co. 757 cargo jet operated by DHL...

KSLTV

Two injured in plane crash at Spanish Fork Airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a single-engine plane crashed at the Spanish Fork Airport. Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL the aircraft got caught in the cross winds while landing. It went off the runway before hitting a ditch and flipping over.
SPANISH FORK, UT

