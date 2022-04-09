ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-San Francisco Runs

 1 day ago

Marlins third. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Jon Berti singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Wilmer Flores. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper singles to shallow center field. Jesus Aguilar strikes out...

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Friday night

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will make his first start this season after Austin Nola was kept on San Diego's bench on Friday. In a matchup against right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project Alfaro to score 8.9 FanDuel...
Harold Ramirez batting seventh for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
Brad Miller leading off Friday for Rangers opener

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is starting in left field and hitting leadoff on Friday versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Miller appears to have won the starting left field job, at least against right-handers. The Rangers' full season-opening lineup: Miller LF, Marcus Semien 2B, Corey Seager SS, Mitch Garver C, Nathaniel Lowe 1B, Adolis Garcia CF, Kole Calhoun RF, Andy Ibanez 3B, Willie Calhoun DH. Jon Gray is starting at pitcher for the Rangers.
Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Luis Robert singles to center field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Luis Robert to third. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez out on a sacrifice fly to Robbie Grossman. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson.
Oakland-Philadelphia Runs

Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp flies out to deep left field to Nick Castellanos. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to shallow left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Stephen Piscotty lines out to center field to Matt Vierling. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
Cincinnati-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Matt Olson singles to center field. Austin Riley singles to right field. Matt Olson to second. Marcell Ozuna doubles to third base. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Senzel. Austin Riley scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging.
L.A. Dodgers-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Connor Joe grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Brendan Rodgers flies out to deep right center field to Cody Bellinger. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Kris Bryant to second. Ryan McMahon reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. C.J. Cron scores. Kris Bryant scores. Fielding error by Chris Taylor. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Will Smith to Freddie Freeman.
Boston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers to second. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep left field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rafael Devers scores. Bobby Dalbec hit by pitch. Christian Arroyo out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Xander Bogaerts scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo.
Texas-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer homers to left field. Bo Bichette lines out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Andy Ibanez. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Raimel Tapia flies out to left field to Nick Solak.
Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels second. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Niko Goodrum. Jose Rojas lines out to shallow right field to Niko Goodrum. Max Stassi strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0. Angels eighth....
Stott starts, Realmuto bats 2nd in Phillies' opening day lineup

The Phillies' opening day lineup is out. Bryson Stott, who outperformed Alec Bohm in spring training, will make his major-league debut as the Phils' opening day third baseman. And it is J.T. Realmuto in the two-hole, a batting order spot of interest given the clear preference Joe Girardi showed in spring training to lead off Kyle Schwarber, bat Bryce Harper third and Nick Castellanos fourth.
Alejandro Kirk sitting Sunday for Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Alejandro Kirk as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirk will ride pine Sunday while Danny Jansen takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Kirk is projected to finish the season with a .250 batting average over 132 more plate...
Arizona's Pavin Smith sitting Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Pavin Smith in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take a seat Sunday while Jake McCarthy plays right field and bats eighth against the Padres. Smith is projected to make 389 more plate appearances this season, with...
Jurickson Profar batting seventh Sunday for San Diego

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
