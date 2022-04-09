Cleveland-Kansas City Runs

Former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Anthony Castro will be back in the AL Central this season. The right-handed pitcher from Venezuela was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Bradley Zimmer, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland.
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
Angels second. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Niko Goodrum. Jose Rojas lines out to shallow right field to Niko Goodrum. Max Stassi strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0. Angels eighth....
Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp flies out to deep left field to Nick Castellanos. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to shallow left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Stephen Piscotty lines out to center field to Matt Vierling. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
Braves first. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Matt Olson singles to center field. Austin Riley singles to right field. Matt Olson to second. Marcell Ozuna doubles to third base. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Senzel. Austin Riley scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nineteen innings of offensive frustratation ended Sunday for the Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. The Guardians, after opening the season with 3-1 and 1-0 losses to the Royals, scored six runs in the first inning against Kris Bubic and Taylor Clarke on the way to a 17-3 thumping of Kansas City.
Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Soto flies out to shallow left field to Jeff McNeil. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Josh Bell singles to deep right field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Luis Robert singles to center field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Luis Robert to third. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez out on a sacrifice fly to Robbie Grossman. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson.
In his first major-league game, the Kansas City Royals young phenom Bobby Witt Jr. came up with a clutch hit late in a tight game to drive in the winning run and send the already-excited home crowd into a frenzy. So in his second game in the big leagues, Witt...
E_Tr.Rogers (1). DP_Miami 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Miami 8, San Francisco 4. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1), Dubón (1), Ruf (1). SF_Chisholm Jr. (1), Flores (1). J.García pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. HBP_DeSclafani (Cooper). Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett. T_2:43....
The Cleveland Guardians listed Bryan Lavastida as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lavastida will take over catching duties Sunday while Austin Hedges takes the afternoon off. He'll bat last in the rotation as he makes his debut in the Majors. Lavastida bat .289 with...
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-2) used a four-run fifth inning to earn a 7-2 win over Omaha (Royals). DH Mason Martin (.368) hit a solo home run and was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. CF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.278) was 2 for 5 with a run scored. SS Rodolfo Castro (.353) had an RBI. LF Oneil Cruz (.235) was 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored and played in left field. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-0, 2.45) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.
The Chicago White Sox did not list Leury Garcia as a starter for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia will take the morning off as Tim Anderson takes over at shortstop and bats leadoff for the White Sox. Garcia is projected to make 491 plate appearances this season, with...
The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about the impact of veteran free-agent addition Zack Greinke on the pitching staff. Picollo spoke at Kauffman Stadium prior to the season opener on April 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rookie catcher Bryan Lavastida is set to make his major league debut behind the plate Sunday as the Cleveland Guardians look for their first win of 2022 against the Kansas City Royals. Where: Kauffman Stadium, 2:10 p.m. ET. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS.
