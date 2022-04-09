ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cleveland-Kansas City Runs

Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago

Royals tenth. Hunter Dozier singles to right field. Kyle...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
KCTV 5

Arrowhead Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas to drop Apaches mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive. The district’s school board appointed a committee last fall to review all school mascots. District spokesman...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Beaumont Enterprise

Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels second. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Niko Goodrum. Jose Rojas lines out to shallow right field to Niko Goodrum. Max Stassi strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Astros 0. Angels eighth....
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Oakland-Philadelphia Runs

Athletics sixth. Tony Kemp flies out to deep left field to Nick Castellanos. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to shallow left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Stephen Piscotty lines out to center field to Matt Vierling. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Cincinnati-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Matt Olson singles to center field. Austin Riley singles to right field. Matt Olson to second. Marcell Ozuna doubles to third base. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Senzel. Austin Riley scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Beaumont Enterprise

N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Soto flies out to shallow left field to Jeff McNeil. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Josh Bell singles to deep right field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Luis Robert singles to center field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Luis Robert to third. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez out on a sacrifice fly to Robbie Grossman. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals
Beaumont Enterprise

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 7. 2B_McMahon (2). HR_Barnes (1), Joe (1). HBP_Anderson (Iglesias). WP_Anderson. Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner. T_2:48. A_48,087 (50,445).
BOULDER, CO
Beaumont Enterprise

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

E_Tr.Rogers (1). DP_Miami 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Miami 8, San Francisco 4. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (1), Dubón (1), Ruf (1). SF_Chisholm Jr. (1), Flores (1). J.García pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. HBP_DeSclafani (Cooper). Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett. T_2:43....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryan Lavastida catching for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Bryan Lavastida as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lavastida will take over catching duties Sunday while Austin Hedges takes the afternoon off. He'll bat last in the rotation as he makes his debut in the Majors. Lavastida bat .289 with...
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 10, 2022: Mason Martin homers in Indy's victory

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-2) used a four-run fifth inning to earn a 7-2 win over Omaha (Royals). DH Mason Martin (.368) hit a solo home run and was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. CF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.278) was 2 for 5 with a run scored. SS Rodolfo Castro (.353) had an RBI. LF Oneil Cruz (.235) was 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored and played in left field. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-0, 2.45) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

White Sox leave Leury Garcia off Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not list Leury Garcia as a starter for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia will take the morning off as Tim Anderson takes over at shortstop and bats leadoff for the White Sox. Garcia is projected to make 491 plate appearances this season, with...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar batting seventh Sunday for San Diego

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo on Zack Greinke

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about the impact of veteran free-agent addition Zack Greinke on the pitching staff. Picollo spoke at Kauffman Stadium prior to the season opener on April 7, 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy