Hawks at Rockets: Sunday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The young and rebuilding Houston Rockets will finish out their 2021-22 season when they host the Hawks at Toyota Center on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta is playing for seeding and a chance to host a game in the upcoming Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the playoffs.

The Rockets are clearly underdogs, but led by Kevin Porter Jr. and rookie backcourt mate Jalen Green, they could potentially challenge Trae Young and the Hawks. Houston has covered the spread in its last three games versus teams that will play beyond the regular season (Raptors, Nets, and Timberwolves), including Friday’s near upset in Toronto.

If they lose to Atlanta, the Rockets would secure the No. 1 positioning slot all to themselves entering the 2022 NBA draft lottery. On the other hand, should Houston win, Orlando would have an opportunity to tie for the league’s worst record when they face Miami later in the day. The appeal to the top slot is that it prevents the holder from falling any lower than No. 5 overall (pick odds) in the final first-round order.

Houston stunned the Hawks in the previous meeting between these two teams in December 2021. However, the Rockets were led that game by veteran guards Eric Gordon and DJ Augustin, who will not be on the court Sunday. Veteran wing David Nwaba, who has not been in Houston’s rotation in recent weeks, played a key role in slowing Young.

When and How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 10

Sunday, April 10 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

2:30 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (20-61)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Garrison Mathews

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Center: Alperen Sengun

Atlanta Hawks (42-39)

Guard: Trae Young

Guard: Kevin Huerter

Forward: De’Andre Hunter

Forward: Danilo Gallinari

Center: Clint Capela

Both lineups are based on each team’s latest game notes.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists veterans Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, and Dennis Schroder as out (primarily for resting), while Jalen Green is questionable with an illness. If Green cannot play (he remains a projected starter in the game notes), fellow rookie Josh Christopher could start. Two-way players Trevelin Queen and Anthony Lamb, along with undrafted rookie Daishen Nix, are currently assigned to the G League.

For the Hawks, John Collins is out with finger and foot injuries, while Lou Williams is doubtful with low back discomfort. Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable for Atlanta with right knee soreness.

Neither team is on a back-to-back, so maintenance considerations should be minimal for head coaches Nate McMillan and Stephen Silas. For the Rockets, of course, it’s their final regular-season game for months — so expect them to leave it all on the court at Toyota Center.