ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ESPN’s ‘KayRod Cast’ looks to blend conversation with game

By JOE REEDY, Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmNa0_0f4f6jJQ00

(AP) Seven months after Peyton and Eli Manning provided a template on how alternate broadcasts could succeed, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay think they can improve on it.

The “KayRod Cast” with Rodriguez and Kay debuts Sunday night on ESPN2 when the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. It will be the first of eight this season that will take place while “Sunday Night Baseball” airs on ESPN.

“Well, we’re presently in the legal maneuverings to get adopted by a pair of people so we can actually be brothers, so that will give us more of a ‘Manningcast’ feel,” Kay said jokingly during a conference call earlier this week. “I thought the ‘Manningcast’ was great. I think we’re going to pay a little bit more attention to the game.”

Alternate broadcasts can go off the rails because the game becomes secondary to the interviews and personalities, but baseball might be the one sport that can blend both due to the pace of play.

While Rodriguez and Kay aren’t related like the Mannings, they are longtime friends. Kay has broadcast Yankees games since 1992 while Rodriguez spent 12 of his 22 major league seasons in pinstripes.

Rodriguez has managed to transition into broadcasting despite some controversies on and off the field. While he has been engaging while doing studio work for Fox, he struggled as an analyst during his four seasons as an analyst in the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth.

But Rodriguez thinks he did some of his best analyst work during a short stay in the “YES Network” booth with Kay and David Cone during a 2019 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I think it was the best four innings I’ve ever done on TV because I was in the middle of two very close friends, and it was going back and forth,” Rodriguez said. “Michael knows exactly how to set me up because he knows me so well, so I think this format will do well for me.”

Rodriguez also thinks his suspension for taking performance-enhancing drugs — and the criticism he got from many, including Kay — helped prepare him for his new opportunity.

IU’s Jackson-Davis declares for NBA Draft; maintaining eligibility

“That’s what’s going to make this show really, I think, good, is because you’re going to get forthrightness from both him and I,” he said. “Honestly, pre-suspension, I think the show wouldn’t have been as good because I wasn’t as comfortable. I think I’m just more comfortable in my skin today, and we’re going to let it rip.”

Mark Gross, ESPN’s senior vice president for production and remote events, said guests during the broadcast are likely to lean more toward players who played well on Sunday afternoon or during the past week. It also will include batting and fielding demos by Rodriguez.

Sunday’s show will have Kay and Rodriguez together at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. Some subsequent broadcasts could take place remotely, depending on their schedules. Rodriguez is spending most of his time in Minnesota as part of the ownership group of the NBA’s Timberwolves.

When it comes to ratings, comparing “KayRod Cast” to “Manningcast” would be unfair. The “Manningcast” averaged 1.58 million viewers per game last season. By comparison, “Sunday Night Baseball” was up 18% in 2021 according to Nielsen, and averaged 1.46 million.

A better gauge might be audience percentage. Last season, 12% of the total “Monday Night Football” audience watched the Mannings compared to the main broadcast.

Ratings aside, Kay said his main goal is to get Rodriguez to project his natural personality.

“I want to get Alex Rodriguez to be the Alex Rodriguez that I used to speak to in front of a locker where there wasn’t the confinement of this has to be done for television, you have to look here, you have to break here, because I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody who knows more baseball than Alex,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Larry Brown Sports

FOX reveals Joe Buck replacement for MLB, World Series

Joe Buck will not be calling the World Series for FOX this season after he signed a deal with ESPN, and we now know who will take over for him. FOX announced on Friday that Joe Davis will become its new lead play-by-play announcer for MLB broadcasts. Davis, who calls games for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA, will work the World Series, other postseason games and the MLB All-Star Game.
NFL
FOX 2

Joe Davis takes Joe Buck’s spot on FOX Sports

ST. LOUIS – FOX Sports has announced that broadcaster Joe Davis will replace Joe Buck. FOX Sports said Davis will lead FOX MLB’s lead play-by-play position. “It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” Brad Zager President of Production/Operations and Executive […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Unveils Complete 2022 FOX MLB Talent Lineup

FOX SPORTS UNVEILS COMPLETE 2022 FOX MLB TALENT LINEUP. Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz Lead FOX Sports’ Game Coverage. Star-Studded Studio Lineup Features Hall-of-Famers Frank Thomas. and David Ortiz, World Series Champs Alex Rodriguez and Dontrelle Willis. Adrian Garcia Marquez, Former Padres Second Baseman Edgar Gonzalez.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Los Angeles Dodgers#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Ap#Espn2#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#Manningcast
The Spun

Former ESPN Anchor Dead At 63 Following Cancer Battle

Alan Massengale, one of ESPN’s earliest anchors, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with colon cancer, KCBS reported. Massengale was diagnosed more than six years ago, and was placed on life support after suffering a fall that led to a brain bleed. Massengale was...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rayfield Wright passes away at 76: Cowboys grieve loss of team legend and NFL Hall of Famer

An NFL titan was lost this week. Rayfield Wright, a former offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys who rose to the ranks of becoming both a franchise legend and eventual Hall of Famer, died on Thursday at the age of 76. The Pro Football Hall of Fame issued a formal statement regarding his death, focusing on the impact Wright had on all those he had ever come into contact with -- as both a football player and a human being.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Denny Hamlin Sounds Off On 23XI Racing: Fans React

23XI Racing made a big move prior to the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, adding a second driver alongside Bubba Wallace. So far, though, the move has not paid off. 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan haven’t been very happy with the performance of their team in recent weeks.
MOTORSPORTS
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy