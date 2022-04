Every March, the National Sleep Foundation hosts its annual National Sleep Awareness Week to reemphasize the important connection between your sleep and your health. The campaign aims to better educate people about the benefits of sleep, as well as to provide more awareness around how to monitor your sleeping habits and ultimately adopt a healthier sleep schedule. Sleep Week also leads up to World Sleep Day on March 18 — which, besides giving you an excuse to take a nap in celebration of the holiday, is also meant to bring more awareness to sleep health and the aftereffects of insufficient sleep.

HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO