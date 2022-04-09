ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

Catholic baseball team tops St. Amant to avenge loss on Thursday

By WILLIAM WEATHERS
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in three days Catholic High found itself having to get through St. Amant right-hander Dallis Moran in a tense situation. This time, the Bears were successful. Catholic, which had been limited to a run on four hits by Moran, broke through in the top of...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

