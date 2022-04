A Chinese airline grounded its entire Boeing 737-800 fleet on Monday after a passenger plane carrying 132 people went down, with officials said to be concerned all those onboard have died.FlightRadar24, the Swedish tracking site, said the China Eastern jet involved in the accident was six years old. It added that the airline had 109 such planes, all of which are temporarily banned from flying, according to state media. The crash – China’s worst air disaster in almost a decade – saw the plane crash in a mountainous region in southern China. Smoke could be seen rising from hills...

