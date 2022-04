Whether you pick up a six-pack a 12-pack or a case of beer, or a even just a couple of Red Bulls, you owe it all to Colorado's own Coors. This is story not just about Colorado's beer history, but Colorado's beer present. How many six-packs of aluminum cans have you purchased or seen in your life? Coors developed those cans decades ago, and is now getting rid of their 'non-green' packaging.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 18 DAYS AGO