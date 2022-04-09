ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Garrett Nelson puts improved quickness on display in spring game as pass rushers enjoy solid day

By CLARK GRELL Lincoln Journal Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQzCi_0f4f4txs00

Sure, the first half of Saturday's Red-White Spring Game featured no tackling, but thud.

But that didn't stop the ultracompetitor in Garrett Nelson from liking this stat: The Husker offense was held to nine first downs on 12 first-half drives.

Thud or not, the Husker defense put a lot of pressure on the offensive line in front of 50,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium.

Observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies; Casey Thompson; and more

"The standard is set and has been set from last year of what defense we want to be," said Nelson, a junior outside linebacker and one of the team's leaders. "Putting a lot of the weight on my shoulders, putting a lot of weight on the other guys' shoulders defensively to uphold that standard and progress into the elite category."

Nelson himself has taken steps to elevate his game. The Scottsbluff graduate has added 10 pounds to his frame (he's listed at 245 pounds) and he said he dropped about 4% body fat.

The hope is it helps him become faster and quicker around the edge, especially against some of the trees of the Big Ten.

"The quickness is definitely there and it has been throughout the spring," said Nelson, who had five sacks last season. "I wanted to keep getting better and as we start playing in the Big Ten against those first-round tackles, I wanted to be able to do that against them."

Nelson had a pair of "thud" sacks in Saturday's spring game, won by the defense. Both sacks came against the No. 1 offensive line, including one on the first drive featuring quarterback Casey Thompson.

Jimari Butler had a sack, Caleb Tannor had a good push several times and Nash Hutmacher penetrated through the middle from his defensive tackle position.

It was a welcomed sight for a defense that wants to create more sacks.

"Today I felt their presence a little bit but if I can maneuver the pocket and move around a little bit I usually can find a completion and find a way to get the ball off," Thompson said of the pass rush. "When I need to I will scramble but Garrett and the defensive line did a really good job today."

Nebraska's front seven has been thin this spring because of injuries. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers and inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass are injured.

The defensive front also had to replace guys like Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.

That opened the door for some younger guys to get more reps this spring, and Ty Robinson said he's gotten so much work this spring that he feels like he's 35 years old.

"I think we're confident with the guys we have up front, to be able to play versus the Big Ten teams," said junior lineman Colton Feist. "Everybody's just trying to get better each and every day, and I think we did a very good job of that this spring."

The Huskers will hit it hard again when fall camp opens, and guys like Rogers will be back. However, there are question marks for a defensive unit that must replace a lot of veterans, including JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Despite the losses, the Huskers are thinking about progressing and not rebuilding.

Steven M. Sipple: There was good, bad and ugly, but analyzing a spring game is shaky ground

Nelson said he thinks about it all the time.

"I don't want there to be a fall-off," he said. "I don't want there to be a drop-off."

2 crowd-pleasing defensive moments

* With no tackling in the first half, there were not a lot of "ooh" and "ahh" opportunities for the defense, but sophomore safety Isaac Gifford had a really nice pass deflection on a seam route that seem destined for a completion in the second quarter.

* The lone interception of the game came in the fourth quarter when Iowa Western juco transfer Darius Moore picked off a pass from Heinrich Haarberg that was key in lifting the defense to the win.

Defensive spring game stock-riser

Nelson. The Scottsbluff native looks ready to take that next big step, and his improved quickness showed in the first half of Saturday's spring game.

Quotable

"Summer condition starts today, so it's really important that we all understand that we all can get better. We watch the film from today and we learn what we can get better at. And then from there, just keep getting faster, stronger, more physical to compete in the Big Ten." — redshirt freshman linebacker Blaise Gunnerson.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Matt Leinart Gives First Impression Of Lincoln Riley At USC

Former Oklahoma Sooners leader Lincoln Riley has re-energized the USC football program as the Trojans’ new head coach heading into the 2022 season. USC legend Matt Leinart, who visited Southern California for Friday’s spring practice, is thrilled by the outlook of the program moving forward. “Stopped by @USC_FB...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer Taj Harris was impressed playing against the Scarlet Knights last year: ‘Rutgers was filled with dogs’

Taj Harris had first-hand experience with Rutgers football before transferring into the program this offseason. Harris had 16 catches for 161 yards, playing in just three games before he left Syracuse and entered the transfer portal. But in his second-to-last game with the Orange, Harris put together a standout performance in what was a 17-7 loss to Rutgers. With eight catches for 122 receiving yards, it is certainly safe to say that Rutgers must have taken notice of the performance. Asked by the Boardwalk Sports Talk podcast if he was impressed with Rutgers, Harris didn’t even let the host finish the question. “Dogs....
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Elite Transfer Player Loved His Nebraska Visit

Nebraska football hosted a premier transfer this weekend when it welcomed TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis to Lincoln. Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons and was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He’d be a massive addition to a Cornhusker defense that is looking to get back to return to its “Blackshirt” roots.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quickness#American Football#Husker
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy