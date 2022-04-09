ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Four questions answered after spring ball: Trent Hixson's emergence, QBs and portal needs; go-to guy

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0E4F_0f4f4s5900

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer.

Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for now, there's one clear top option on the roster: Trey Palmer. He didn't have a flashy spring game, but he'll be a featured element — maybe the featured element — when it counts.

Steven M. Sipple: There was good, bad and ugly, but analyzing a spring game is shaky ground

Is Nebraska's center currently on the roster? Coach Scott Frost spoke of few players in higher regard than he did of Trent Hixson and the spring he had in taking over as the Huskers' top center. Frost said he is comfortable with Hixson and Ethan Piper, who suffered an injury late in spring but isn't expected to be out long term, in the middle of the NU line. Turner Corcoran could also end up there, but he may be more needed at tackle, too.

Who's the starting quarterback? OK, Frost didn't say Casey Thompson is going to start against Northwestern, but nothing over the course of spring ball leads you to believe that much has changed since Day One when offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he thought Thompson was the top guy. Is it impossible that somebody else wins the job? Nothing's impossible, but the Texas transfer looks entrenched and on Saturday was given the type of light workload that a starter would have in a spring game.

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

What are the Huskers' portal needs? The defensive line was on the list from the start of spring after NU failed to add anybody up front over the winter, but perhaps coming out of spring the Huskers might be in the market for a double order. TCU edge Ochaun Mathis, who was on campus this weekend for an official visit, would be a big get. But the Huskers' only trench addition? That's one to watch. After that, NU could use an offensive lineman, an inside linebacker to fortify its depth and perhaps a tight end, too, considering the injury issues that have stacked up there.

— Parker Gabriel

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Texas A&M Spring Game: Quarterbacks Make Plays, Still Room For Improvement

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher preeches competition. He isn't satisfied with the level of play in practice or on game days when he knows the Aggies can do better. Maybe for once, he's content with the ensuing battle at quarterback as spring football concludes. It's not as if one player has taken the lead the race for the first-team quarterback.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KETV.com

'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas' Quinn Ewers among the best transfer quarterbacks to watch in 2022

Texas’ 2022 season will likely be defined by the performance of a transfer quarterback. The Longhorns aren’t the only program that chose to make a big splash in the transfer portal. Schools such as USC and Ole Miss gained a new quarterback as well. There were even some of college football’s most experienced signal-callers, such as Kedon Slovis and Dillon Gabriel, finding new homes.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Matt Leinart Gives First Impression Of Lincoln Riley At USC

Former Oklahoma Sooners leader Lincoln Riley has re-energized the USC football program as the Trojans’ new head coach heading into the 2022 season. USC legend Matt Leinart, who visited Southern California for Friday’s spring practice, is thrilled by the outlook of the program moving forward. “Stopped by @USC_FB...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Associated Press

Auburn’s Finley facing challenge from transfer quarterbacks

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — T.J. Finley once again spent spring practice battling for a starting job he’d previously held as an injury fill-in. The Auburn quarterback and onetime LSU starter faces challenges after the Tigers brought in three potential contenders during the offseason, including two Power Five transfers: former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada and Oregon’s Robby Ashford. Freshman Holden Geriner, a four-star prospect, also joined the mix.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Glover
Person
Anthony Grant
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy