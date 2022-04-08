ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Records and Season Bests Fall as Track & Field Competes at Temple Invite

wilmu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Pa. - - The saying "It's always sunny in Philadelphia" held true Friday afternoon as the Wilmington University Track & Field Team competed under sunny conditions at the Temple Invitational hosted by Temple University. Tyler Levons ran away with two more school records to add to his resume....

wildcats.athletics.wilmu.edu

Comments / 0

