Laramie County, WY

LCCC Board of Trustees announces April board, committee meetings

 1 day ago

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, Room 128.

Members of the public are welcome to attend in person. Attendees are recommended to practice social distancing while in attendance. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting .

Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person or submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu, before 5 p.m. April 20.

The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. the same day in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1102.

Comments / 0

